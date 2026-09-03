A sinkhole has closed lanes on a major road Thursday in Montgomery County, causing significant delays for drivers.

The Brief A sinkhole was discovered on MD 190 at Counselman Road in the Potomac area. All eastbound lanes and the right westbound lane of River Road are closed. Officials advise drivers to expect major delays and seek an alternate route.



The Maryland State Highway Administration said the sinkhole was discovered on MD 190 (River Road) at Counselman Road in the Potomac area.

All eastbound lanes of River Road and the right westbound lane are closed.

Officials advise drivers to expect major delays and seek an alternate route.

Sinkhole closes lanes, causes delays in Montgomery County (Maryland State Highway Administration)