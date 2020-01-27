Silver Alert issued for missing Silver Spring woman

article

Police in Montgomery County have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 68-year-old woman.

Donna Faye Hall was last seen on Monday leaving the 1900 block of Flower Tree Terrace in Silver Spring in a 2007 Ford Focus with Maryland tags that read 9DH8796.

Police describe Hall as 5'3" tall and around 140 pounds. She has brown eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

If you have information on Hall's whereabouts, contact police at 301-279-8000.