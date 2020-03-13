Signal problems cause early Friday Metro delays

Commuters can expect delays along portions of Metro's Green and Red Lines Friday after early morning signal problems.

The problem was reported around 5:45 a.m. when train service was suspended between Branch Avenue and Naylor Road due to a signal issue outside Branch Avenue.

Shuttle buses were brought in to move passengers between the stations.

Riders can expect residual delays along the Red Line at Shady Grove due to switch problems outside Rhode Island Avenue.