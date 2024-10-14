Shots fired at Virginia State University, campus on lockdown

article

Virginia State University was placed on lockdown Monday night after shots were fired near Moore Hall, according to university police.

In an emergency alert posted on social media, VSU Police confirmed the gunfire and advised students and staff to remain inside and secure their surroundings.

Authorities have not released any information regarding injuries or suspects, and it remains unclear what led to the shooting.

The campus community is asked to follow all safety protocols as police continue their investigation.

Students and alumni celebrated homecoming last week. The festivities wrapped up on Saturday with a parade, tailgate, and a football game against Bowie State University.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.