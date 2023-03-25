Shot fired during struggle over gun near Georgetown University Hospital

A shot was fired during a struggle over a gun near Georgetown University Hospital on Saturday, according to police.

The Metropolitan Police Department says officers responded around 4:43 p.m. to the area of 38th Street and Reservoir Road in Northwest D.C.

Once there, officers learned that a man and a woman, who were known to each other, got into an argument and began struggling over a gun.

Police said during the struggle, one gunshot went off.

The gunshot did not hit anybody nearby, and no injuries were reported during the incident.

Police say the suspect fled the scene after the incident, and they are still searching for that person.

Investigators did not indicate what started the argument.