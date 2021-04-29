Shortage of truck drivers could lead to higher summer gas prices; rental cars harder to find

A nationwide shortage of truck drivers could add to the increase in the price of gas across the U.S. as we move closer to the summer.

According to AAA, the national price for a gallon of regular was $2.88 on Thursday.

The trucking industry attributes some of the shortage to the amount of time it takes to obtain a commercial driver's license, according to FOX Business.

This ongoing license issue was made worse by the coronavirus pandemic as it prolonged the delays, with some licenses taking up to six months to acquire.

If you are looking for a rental car, some travel experts say the country is seeing a major shortage as more vaccinated Americans hit the road. Rental car companies have been having trouble keeping up with demand.

Here are some tips for drivers searching for rental cars this summer.