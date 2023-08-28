Shootings at Alexandria gas stations possibly linked to ATV and dirt bike riders

At least two people were injured after a shooting at neighboring gas stations in Alexandria, police confirmed Monday.

The first shooting, which was reported around 8 p.m. Saturday, happened on the 700 block of South Patrick Street. Initial reports from Alexandria police indicated only one person had been shot but at a press conference Monday, Alexandria Assistant Police Chief Easton McDonald confirmed two men in their 30s were shot during the incident Saturday night.

According to Alexandria police, dozens of people riding dirt bikes, all-terrain vehicles, motorcycles, and other recreational vehicles had been gathering at the two gas stations on South Patrick Street when gunfire erupted.

Most of the vehicles were not street registered.

"The key issue here is the gun violence," Assistant Chief McDonald said. "We are working to keep the streets safe with traffic violations. These vehicles are not to be on the road. They’re not titled for the road."

Investigators have not revealed what led to the shooting, but McDonald said the incident involved multiple firearms.

McDonald also acknowledged that the issue of illegal recreational vehicles is not isolated to the City of Alexandria.

Over the weekend, videos circulating on the Internet showed a large group of people riding recreational vehicles through Arlington.

Ebony Fleming, a spokesperson for the City of Arlington, confirmed investigators have been looking into whether those groups were tied to the shooting. According to McDonald, Arlington authorities warned of the potential for those bike groups to be in neighboring cities this weekend.

Willie Tyler of Oxon Hill grew up in Alexandria and said he still spends time in the area.

"I wish there could be some kind of way to alleviate that. First of all, it’s dangerous. Second, they don’t have any respect for the people out there and the traffic," he said. "I think they could find better things to do in life besides riding around and causing ruckus, stuff like that."

About 15 minutes before the shooting on South Patrick Street, police responded to a shooting on Florence Drive. McDonald reiterated Monday, that the two shootings were not related.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective T. Griffin at 703-859-3271 or Detective B. Smith at 703-851-3545.

The shootings remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.