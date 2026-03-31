Police charge man in killing of victim found in burned apartment

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The Brief Police arrested 36-year-old Rico Barnes in connection with the murder of 40-year-old Syed Hammad Hussain, whose body was found in a burned apartment in Northwest D.C. Investigators say Hussain died from blunt force trauma and strangulation, and the fire was set afterward to cover up the crime. A second suspect has been identified and is in custody on unrelated charges; the motive remains unknown.



A suspect has been arrested in connection with a homicide in Northwest Washington, D.C., where a man was found dead inside a burned apartment earlier this year.

What we know:

On Wednesday, February 11, 2026, at approximately 3:33 a.m., D.C. Fire and EMS responded to reports of smoke in a hallway. Firefighters entered an apartment in the 1400 block of Rhode Island Ave NW, extinguished a small fire, and located an adult male unconscious and not breathing, suffering from blunt force trauma and thermal injuries.

After finding no signs consistent with life, the victim was pronounced dead.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide, with the cause of death determined to be blunt force trauma and strangulation. The investigation determined the fire was set after the decedent’s death.

The victim was identified as 40-year-old Syed Hammad Hussain, of Northwest, D.C.

On Monday, March 30, 2026, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 36-year-old Rico Barnes, of Northwest, D.C. Barnes has been charged with first-degree murder while armed-felony murder.

Homicide detectives have identified a second suspect in the case, who is currently being held on unrelated charges. Detectives do not believe there are any additional outstanding suspects.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about a possible motive or the circumstances leading up to the homicide.