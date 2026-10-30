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Man critically injured in shooting at Prince George’s County recreation center

By
FOX 5 DC
News
Published October 30, 2026 9:14 PM EDT
Published October 30, 2026 9:14 PM EDT
Man shot near Maryland rec center; ex-substitute teacher gets 5 years for relationship with minor
Man shot near Maryland rec center; ex-substitute teacher gets 5 years for relationship with minor

Man shot near Maryland rec center; ex-substitute teacher gets 5 years for relationship with minor

A man was shot outside of a recreation center in Fort Washington; a former substitute teacher was sentenced to five years for having a relationship with a minor and more top headlines. 

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. - A man was critically injured in a shooting at a recreation center in Fort Washington on Friday night.

Maryland-National Capital Park Police were called to the scene at Fort Foote Recreation Center in the 8300 block of Fort Foote Road around 7:30 p.m.

Officials said the man was medevaced to shock trauma. He is listed in critical condition, officials said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call police at 301-459-9088.

The Source: Information in this article is from Maryland-National Capital Park Police. 

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