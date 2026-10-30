Man critically injured in shooting at Prince George’s County recreation center

A man was critically injured in a shooting at a recreation center in Fort Washington on Friday night.

Maryland-National Capital Park Police were called to the scene at Fort Foote Recreation Center in the 8300 block of Fort Foote Road around 7:30 p.m.

Officials said the man was medevaced to shock trauma. He is listed in critical condition, officials said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call police at 301-459-9088.