Free Halloween weekend Lyft rides offered across DC area to prevent drunk driving

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The Brief The Washington Regional Alcohol Program is offering free Lyft rides worth up to $15 across the D.C. metro area on Oct. 30 and Oct. 31. Promo codes will be posted at 9 p.m. each evening on WRAP.org/SoberRide and will be active in the Lyft app between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. The annual effort covers Washington, D.C., along with major suburban jurisdictions across suburban Maryland and Northern Virginia.



Greater Washington residents celebrating Halloween with alcohol can get a free ride home this weekend through an annual regional effort designed to keep impaired drivers off local roads.

How It Works:

The nonprofit Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP) is bringing back its SoberRide initiative, offering safe transportation home worth up to $15 on both Oct. 30 and Oct. 31 between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m.

To claim a ride, adults 21 and older can open the Lyft app on their phones and enter a special promo code in the "Payment" section under the "Add Lyft Pass" option.

WRAP will release each night's code at 9 p.m. on WRAP.com. The promotion is limited to one ride per user, and riders are responsible for paying any fare amount that exceeds $15.

Where The Rides Are Available:

The offer applies across Lyft's Washington, D.C. coverage area, spanning communities throughout the DMV:

Washington, D.C.: Citywide across all eight wards.

Maryland: Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, including Rockville, Gaithersburg, Bowie, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Laurel and Takoma Park.

Northern Virginia: Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties, along with the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church, Manassas and Manassas Park.

The backstory:

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, nearly a third of all U.S. traffic fatalities on Halloween involve drunk drivers. Federal figures also show that between 2019 and 2024, 54% of 21- to 34-year-olds killed nationwide in Halloween traffic crashes involved drunk drivers.

"Halloween is of particular concern for younger drivers," WRAP President Kurt Erickson said in a statement. "Lyft is dedicated to providing access to reliable and responsible rides, and we’re proud to partner with programs like WRAP to offer Lyft as an alternative to impaired driving."

Last October, a record 4,056 people in the Washington area used the Halloween SoberRide program, according to WRAP. It was the highest single-campaign total in the program’s 35-year history. Since the program launched in 1991, WRAP has provided 105,069 free rides home across the region.