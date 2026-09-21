Shooting outside Northeast DC Whole Foods prompts concerns for customers, neighbors

article

The Brief A shooting outside of a Whole Foods in Northeast D.C. has some shoppers and neighbors concerned. A man said three suspects tried to rob him and fired gunshots that hit nearby store windows. The suspects were seen wearing all black and riding lime green bikes around 10 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10.



A shooting outside a Northeast D.C. Whole Foods left some customers, employees and neighbors concerned.

What we know:

D.C. police said the three suspects in the shooting were riding lime green bikes near the intersection of 6th Street and H Street, Northeast. They were seen dressed in all black, wearing hooded sweatshirts and ski masks in the area around 10 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 20.

A man, who did not wish to be identified, said the three suspects were trying to rob him near the Whole Foods. He took off running, and they opened fire, but missed him.

The gunshots shattered the large window of Whole Foods and hit a Wells Fargo across the street.

The violence shook the community.

The man who was shot at said he is thankful to be alive.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call D.C. police.