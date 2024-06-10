Shooting outside grocery store in District Heights leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

A man was killed, and two others were injured in a shooting on Marlboro Pike on Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

Prince George's County police captain Sukhjit Batth said the department received a call at 3:15 p.m. reporting shots fired outside the Fresh Market 24/7 in District Heights.

The officers who were dispatched to the area found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Despite efforts to save him, Captain Batth said he was pronounced dead at the scene by officials.

Two additional victims, a man and a woman, also sustained gunshot wounds outside the grocery store. They were transported to a hospital for treatment where Batth said the woman was in surgery and the man was in stable condition.

Detectives are on the scene working to identify the suspect or suspects and determine a motive for the shooting. Over 100 yellow evidence markers could be seen in the parking lot outside the Fresh Market 24/7.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to call PG Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Due to the investigation, Marlboro Pike between Brooks Drive and Walker Mill Road is temporarily closed in both directions.