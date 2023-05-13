Shooting investigation underway in Northwest DC

The Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch is investigating a homicide that took place early Saturday morning in the 1300 block of V Street, Northwest.

Responding to a shooting report at approximately 1:50 am, officers from the Third District arrived at the scene and discovered an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim, identified as 29-year-old Calvin Gray from District Heights, MD, was pronounced dead on-site.

Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward. The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for any information that leads to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the individual or individuals responsible for this incident. If you have any information, please contact the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous tips can be submitted via text message to the department's TEXT TIP LINE by sending a message to 50411.