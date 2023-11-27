Shooting investigation prompts 'shelter in place' at several Montgomery County schools

A shelter in place has been lifted for several schools in the Montgomery Village area of Montgomery County after a shooting investigation Monday afternoon.

The shooting was reported around 12:25 p.m. Monday in the 20400 block of Lost Knife Circle.

As a precaution, Montgomery Village Middle School, and Watkins Mill, Stedwick, and Whetstone elementary schools were all put on a shelter in place. The shelter in place was lifted shortly before 2 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.