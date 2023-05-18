Shooting inside Wheaton Metro Station leaves 1 person dead

A deadly shooting inside the Wheaton Metro Station is under investigation, and train service has been suspended in the area.

A WMATA spokesperson said the shooting was reported at the station just before 6 p.m.

Responding officials found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds inside the station, and WMATA says that person was pronounced dead at the scene, despite lifesaving measures being performed.

A search for the suspects is underway.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

Wheaton Station is closed, and Red Line service is suspended between Silver Spring and Glenmont.

Shuttle bus service is being established for affected customers. Officers from the Metro Transit Police Department and Montgomery County Police Department are at the scene investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.