Shooting inside Potomac Mills Mall store under investigation, police say

Prince William County police are investigating after a shooting at Potomac Mills Mall in Woodbridge on Thursday.

Police say one victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. They did not indicate how severe the victim's injuries are.

The incident was isolated to one store within the mall - Fashion Mechanics - and there is "no active threat," according to police.

Investigators say two people were fighting in the store when one of them pulled out a gun and fired multiple rounds at the other.

The owner of the store says the violence has to stop.

"It makes me feel not good because I’ve been doing this for 20 years and I work hard and I’ve been providing to the community and kids these days, I don’t know what’s going on with them," says Al Sheikh.

He says a man was in his store buying something when another man walked in and things got heated.

"I guess they had beef and they started fighting one pulled out a gun and shot the man in his leg and both of them ran out the store," says Sheikh.

Police are still searching for the shooter. Prince William County police say they aren't sure what led to the fight but they are looking into it.

However, they do say that based on the investigation so far, this was an isolated incident.

"It’s something that we don’t want to see," says Prince William County Police PIO Renee Carr. "We believe our community members have more to offer than this type of event happening. We definitely don’t want to see this continue."

If you have any information on this case, please contact police.