'She's a strong one right there': Texas nurse, mother gives birth in a gas station bathroom

A Texas newborn will have quite a story to tell someday after he was born in a Fort Bend County gas station and there’s a video to prove it.

"I started feeling like a lot of pressure down there. Like it was really uncomfortable," explains Kaitlyn Fullerton, 22, who was nine months pregnant and heading from Houston home to Victoria with her husband when she told him she needed a bathroom break.

However, once inside a gas station in Beasley, Texas she started doing what most people probably don’t in a public potty, praying out loud.

"God please don’t let me have this baby in this restroom," Fullerton prayed.

However, as she stood in the stall that’s exactly what happened.

"I was standing up the whole time," Fullerton said. "I felt the head and then he just came right out and I like grabbed him and I was holding him right here close to me and that’s when someone outside the restroom was like ‘do you need help?’"

Fullerton's husband, Sergio Mancera, says he was awestruck by the entire incident but rushed into the bathroom when he heard what happened.

"I looked up, saw a woman saying ‘hey your wife just gave birth.’ I was like ‘what?’" Mancera said.

He began taking video after little Callihan, weighing 7 pounds 3 ounces, was born on Sunday in the Pilot Gas Station bathroom.

"It’s crazy to think she gave birth in the restroom," Mancera said. "Once I got to the restroom she was over there all happy, smiling at me like nothing happened".

"Afterwards I didn’t feel any pain at all except I still felt the contractions because I didn’t deliver my placenta until I got to the hospital," Fullerton said smiling. "That’s when it started to hurt. Delivering the placenta hurt more than delivering the baby."

"It’s just really a miracle. Yeah, it was like a miracle," the couple added. "It’s like God was right there really watching over us."

Paramedics arrived after the 22-year-old delivered the baby by herself there in the gas station restroom, earning her the name Superwoman by her husband.

"She’s a strong one right there. She did a great job," Mancera said while hugging his wife.

The couple says the prayer not to deliver in a gas station stall may not have been answered but their request for two healthy little boys has been with 3-year-old Nikolai and now less than a week old Callihan.

"His middle name is Eliseo and it means God is my salvation," says Fullerton who is actually a Licensed Vocational Nurse. Her medical background clearly came in handy on Sunday.

More than 10 million people have viewed their video on social media of this mom in a gas station bathroom giving birth. Both mom and baby were released from the hospital yesterday and are healthy at home.

