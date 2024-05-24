Sexual assault suspect arrested after decade on the run in El Salvador

article

A sexual assault suspect was arrested in El Salvador after nearly a decade on the run, police say.

On October 21, 2013, officers responded to a sexual assault in Springfield. The victim was assaulted by a male stranger while inside a home on Commerce Street.

Officials collected evidence from the scene, which they were able to use to create a DNA profile the following year.

David Ernesto Cuevas Maldonado was arrested and charged with sexual assault in 2014.

Maldonado was released on bond – and fled to El Salvador.

He has since been arrested in El Salvador and extradited to Fairfax County. He is currently being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center with no bond.