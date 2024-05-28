Severe storms swept across the Washington, D.C. region on Memorial Day, causing widespread damage and knocking out power to thousands.

The mid-Atlantic saw a mostly sunny and dry Saturday and Sunday before the storms moved into the area Monday afternoon.

Large trees crashed down, blocking roadways and causing delays. The storms also brought down power lines, causing outages to businesses and residents. Restoration crews were out overnight working to reestablish service to customers across parts of Maryland and Virginia.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Severe Memorial Day storms bring down trees, cause power outages across parts of DC region

FOX 5 spoke with homeowners in Potomac, Maryland who said fallen trees blocked their home’s driveway and sparked a transformer fire.

A series of powerful storms swept over the central and southern U.S. over the holiday weekend, killing at least 22 people and leaving a wide trail of destruction.

A sunny and warm Tuesday is expected with the chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Severe Weather Preparedness from National Weather Service:

Be Weather-Ready: Check the forecast regularly to see if you're at risk for severe weather. Listen to local news or a NOAA Weather Radio to stay informed about severe thunderstorm watches and warnings. Check the Weather-Ready Nation for tips.

Sign Up for Notifications: Know how your community sends warning. Some communities have outdoor sirens. Others depend on media and smart phones to alert residents to severe storms.

Create a Communications Plan: Have a family plan that includes an emergency meeting place and related information. Pick a safe room in your home such as a basement, storm cellar or an interior room on the lowest floor with no windows. Get more ideas for a plan at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Ready.gov.

Practice Your Plan: Conduct a family severe thunderstorm drill regularly so everyone knows what to do if a damaging wind or large hail is approaching. Make sure all members of your family know to go there when severe thunderstorm warnings are issued. Don't forget pets if time allows.

Prepare Your Home : Keep trees and branches trimmed near your house. If you have time before severe weather hits, secure loose objects, close windows and doors, and move any valuable objects inside or under a sturdy structure.

Help Your Neighbor: Encourage your loved ones to prepare for severe thunderstorms. Take CPR training so you can help if someone is hurt during severe weather.