Several Prince George's County mayors voice concern over school board leadership

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Prince George's County Public Schools
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - FOX 5 obtained a letter Wednesday that is signed by several mayors in Prince George's County who are expressing concern about the county's school board leadership.

The mayors are specifically concerned about the decision by the new chair of the school board, Dr. Juanita Miller, who has refused to hold at least two school board meetings this month.

Dr. Miller has made several allegations against some elected members of the board, saying they’ve acted unethically with regards to contracts and hiring. 

Read the full letter below: 