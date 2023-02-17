Expand / Collapse search

Seven juveniles charged with auto theft after crashing stolen Hyundai in Silver Spring: police

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Montgomery County
WASHINGTON - Montgomery County Police arrested seven juveniles with auto theft after they allegedly crashed a stolen Hyundai Sonata. 

On Feb. 15, police say they responded to the 12300 block of Livingston St. in Silver Spring after a report of a "suspicious situation." 

Officers observed a red Hyundai Sonata speeding away from the area, which officers then determined had been reported as stolen from Washington, D.C. 

The Sonata was then involved in a traffic collision, and seven suspects ran from the scene. 

Officers say they located the suspects – one 14-year-old, three 15-year-olds, two 16-year-olds, and one 17-year-old – and charged them with auto theft-related charges. 

The seven suspects were released to the custody of their parent or guardian, according to police. 

