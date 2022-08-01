Service remains suspended along portion of Metro’s Red Line for low-voltage cable arcing repairs

Service along a portion of Metro's Red Line remains suspended Monday morning after officials say crews are continuing work to repair the damage caused by low-voltage cable arcing.

The issue was reported Saturday night near of the DuPont Circle station. Service between the Farragut North and Van Ness stations was suspended for much of the weekend.

New Metro General Manager Randy Clarke posted photos from inside the tunnels where work was being done Sunday night to repair the damage.

"We apologize for the inconvenience & thx to our customers for their patience while we safely restore full red line service," Clarke tweeted.

Clarke said the transit system's Operations and Safety staff are reviewing radio transmissions from the incident and are investigating the cause of electrical smoke.

Red Line train service between the Farragut North and Van Ness stations remains suspended Monday. Trains are running in two segments along the Red Line (from Glenmont to Farragut North and from Shady Grove to Van Ness)

Clarke said a fleet of 40 shuttle buses will be operating every seven to 15 minutes between Farragut North and Van Ness.