Senator John Fetterman’s high-speed crash in Maryland: bodycam footage released
Body camera video released Thursday shows the moments after Senator John Fetterman and his wife were involved in an early morning crash in Maryland.
Within the video, a Maryland State Police trooper can be seen approaching the senator's vehicle, asking for identification, and filling out a report.
According to the official Maryland motor vehicle crash report, Sen. Fetterman was listed as "at fault" for the accident in early June.
The report states a witness saw Sen. Fetterman's car pass her while traveling at a "high rate of speed," well over the posted speed limit of 70 mph.
Shortly after passing the witness, Sen. Fetterman's 2021 Chevrolet Traverse rear-ended a 2013 Chevrolet Impala just before exit 1 for I-68 in Hancock, Maryland, near the borders of Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
The front airbags of the Senator’s car deployed, and both vehicles were significantly damaged.
All three individuals involved in the accident — Senator Fetterman, his wife Gisele, and the driver of the Impala — were transported to the hospital.
The driver of the Impala sustained a suspected minor injury.
Sen. Fetterman was treated for a bruised shoulder, and both he and his wife were discharged later that afternoon.