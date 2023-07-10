Security camera shows teens smashing vending machine in Rockville

Security camera video shows a group of teens smashing a vending machine inside the lobby of a Rockville apartment building.

Authorities say it happened June 27 at the Met Apartments on N. Washington Street.

Police say the three teens arrived on bicycles and entered the lobby where they pulled the machine to the ground.

The machine fell, shattering the glass front, and causing some of the snacks to spill onto the floor. Police say the three grabbed some of the snacks and fled the area on their bicycles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 240-314-8900.