Second presumed case of Monkeypox reported in Northern Virginia

A Northern Virginia resident has presumably contracted Monkeypox, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

The patient was tested at the Department of General Services Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services where it was confirmed they caught an Orthopoxvirus infection. Health officials say confirmatory Monkeypox virus testing will be performed at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The patient is an adult male resident of the Northern region of Virginia who was exposed out of state.

He did not require hospitalization, officials say, and is isolating at home.

The health department is currently identifying and monitoring the patient’s close contacts.

As of June 23, the CDC has reported 173 cases of Monkeypox in the United States and 3,504 cases have been identified in 44 countries.

A few patients have been hospitalized and there has only been one death reported globally during the outbreak thus far.

On Friday, VDH distributed Clinician Letters to medical professionals reminding them to report any suspected cases of Monkeypox to their local health department as soon as possible and to implement appropriate infection prevention precautions.

