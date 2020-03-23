Second DC police officer tests positive for COVID-19, officials say

A second member of the Metropolitan Police Department has tested positive for novel coronavirus, Police Chief Peter Newsham confirmed Monday.

Newsham said in a statement that the member has been quarantined and is now resting and recovering at home.

D.C. health officials and DC Fire and EMS are working to determine the potential spread to other personnel or the community, according to Newsham.

Newsham says the MPD will continue to monitor the members' conditions and in conjunction with health officials, will act swiftly should any other members present symptoms of COVID-19.

