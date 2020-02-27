Second body found after deadly Fauquier County fire

article

Fauquier County police and fire are investigating after a fire in Warrenton claimed the lives of two people overnight.

Crews responded to the scene on Dullins Ford Road around 11 p.m.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

When they arrived at the home, it was engulfed in flames, and a portion had collapsed.

The male and female occupants – who have not been identified – were initially nowhere to be found.

Early Thursday morning, they found the woman’s body. Thursday afternoon, they announced they’d found the man’s body.

They’re still trying to determine what sparked the blaze.