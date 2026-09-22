Search for suspect underway after man shot and injured in Fairfax County parking lot

The Brief Fairfax County police are searching for a suspect in a September 12 non-fatal shooting. The victim in the shooting is stable and recovering from serious injuries. Police said the suspect approached on foot and fired several shots at the man's vehicle in an apartment parking lot.



Fairfax County detectives are asking for the public's help to locate the suspect in a shooting that left a man with serious injuries.

What we know:

On September 12, around 10:25 a.m., officers responded to a reported shooting in the 3500 block of Robert E. Lee Place in Groveton. Once on the scene, police found a man inside a damaged vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the man was driving through an apartment complex parking lot when a suspect approached on foot and fired multiple rounds into the driver’s side of the car. The shooting left seven bullet holes in the backseat window.

After being shot, the victim attempted to drive away before crashing into two unoccupied parked vehicles.

The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in life-threatening condition. He was initially listed in critical condition. On Tuesday, police said he was stable and recovering from serious injuries.

Residents in the apartment complex reported hearing gunshots during the incident. Many neighbors expressed concern for their safety and declined to speak on camera.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Fairfax County Police Department or submit an anonymous tip.