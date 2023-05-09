It's been nearly six months since a band of thieves burglarized a Rockville gun shop after ramming a car through the business's storefront.

The Montgomery County Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are now offering a combined reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspects responsible for the crime.

Featured article

Back in November 2022, Montgomery County police responded to Atlantic Guns, located at 15813 Frederick Rd., for the report of an early morning burglary.

At the time, police said a black sedan crashed into the gun shop and between five and six suspects forced their way in. The initial report revealed that the bandits ran off with "long guns."

Atlantic Guns shared a message via Facebook addressing the incident.

"As many of our followers, customers, and friends already know, there was an attempt to make entry into the store last Saturday morning. Unfortunately, what appears to be the same group of individuals returned early this morning and made a successful entry and theft," the statement read. "We are still assessing the damage and missing items which do appear to be minimal overall."

A week prior on Nov. 19, police said multiple suspects unsuccessfully attempted to ram a stolen vehicle into the same store to gain entry. However, no property was reported stolen during that incident.

ATF and Montgomery County police have released more surveillance photos of the suspects, hoping the public will help identify them.

Check out the photos below:

Image 1 of 4 ▼



