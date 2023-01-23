Search for driver who fired weapon at officers in Prince George’s County: police

Authorities are searching for a person they say fired a weapon at officers Monday morning in Prince George's County.

Police say they were called to Hickory Hill Avenue in Lanham around 8:40 a.m. to investigate a suspicious, occupied vehicle.

Officers say they approached the car, and were interacting with the driver when he pulled a weapon and fired. The officers fired back and the suspect fled in the car.

The shooter's weapon was recovered, police say. No officers were injured. Investigators cannot confirm if the driver was struck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.