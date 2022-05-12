Search continues for Silver Spring church burglar

Detectives from the Montgomery County Police Department are still searching for a man they say burglarized a Silver Spring church in early May.

An investigation by detectives determined that on May 2, the suspect forcibly entered the Georgia Avenue Baptist Church, rummaged through property, and then fled the scene.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

After reviewing the surveillance cameras, detectives obtained a physical description of the suspect and are now asking for the public's help identifying him.

The newly released surveillance video photos depict a white male with dark hair.