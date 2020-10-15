Search continues for missing paddle boarder in Loudoun County

article

A search is underway for a missing paddle boarder in Loudoun County.

Loudoun County Fire and Rescue, with the assistance of the Loudoun County Sherriff's Office, say they are searching for the paddleboarder in the area of the Beaverdam Reservoir in Ashburn.

Officials tell FOX 5 the first call came in at around 7:10 p.m. Near midnight, they confirmed the search was still ongoing.

Residents in the area can expect an increased presence of first responders while the reservoir is being searched, according to officials.