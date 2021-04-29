Scooter rider ‘unconscious, not-breathing’ after DC hit-and-run

A scooter rider who was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash in D.C. Thursday evening is neither conscious nor breathing, police say.

The victim is an adult male.

According to police, the incident was reported shortly after 6 p.m. in the 5100 block of 51st Street, Northeast.