School districts across the DC region are prepared to close if coronavirus gets worse

Montgomery County Public Schools and the Department of Health And Human Services spoke to members of the press on Thursday morning about their coronavirus contingency plan.

They first wanted to tell the public that there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Montgomery County at the moment. However, if the virus reached pandemic-levels, health officials and school leaders said they would close schools and provide online assignments for parents and students.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

They also say they’d offer meals to students at various schools in the county.

Monifa McKnight, the county’s deputy superintendent says those options are still far away.

“Many people are contacting us about that and I just want to emphasize that the school system works closely with Dr. Gayles and DHHS but we take their direction when it comes down to school closures. At this time DHHS has said that schools are to remain open. They made it clear that there is no reason from a clinical standpoint,” said McKnight.

Advertisement

Montgomery County isn’t the only district preparing.

Schools in Prince George’s County will offer assignments on individual school websites with free internet options for affected families. They are also canceling international student visits from countries impacted by coronavirus.

In the District, schools are canceling all DCPS-sponsored international travel from now until May 1.

For Prince William County Schools, overseas trips have also been canceled.

In Loudoun County, schools are preparing to offer online classes through Google Classroom if necessary.

In Fairfax County, local school trips have not been canceled however, parents have the option to pull their children out.

