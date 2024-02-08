School bus overturns in Howard County with students on board, police say

Students are being evaluated after a school bus overturned in Howard County Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the bus flipped in the 7300 block of Old Columbia Road in Columbia just after 3:30 p.m. with the students on board.

EMS workers are continuing to evaluate the kids but they say at this time, it appears none of them suffered life-threatening injuries. The condition of the driver is not known.

Police have not said what caused the accident and the investigation is ongoing.



