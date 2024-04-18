School bus crashes into house in Prince George's County

Officials continue to investigate after a school bus in Prince George's County crashed into a home.

Prince George's County Fire and Rescue officials responded to the area of 10000 block Riggs Road in Adelphi around 8:51 a.m. for a school bus collision.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Officials say no students were on the bus at the time of the collision. No one in the home was injured, according to officials. The bus driver was transported to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

No word on the cause of the collision.

