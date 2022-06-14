School bus carrying at least 25 Anne Arundel County students involved in crash on highway

A school bus dropping middle students off on Tuesday was involved in a crash on a busy Maryland highway.

Anne Arundel County police say the bus — which was carrying around 25 Meade Middle School students during the accident — collided with a vehicle on Route 198 Laurel-Fort Meade Road.

Several students and the bus driver have been transported to a local hospital for further examination.

Others were evacuated safely, according to authorities.

Parents were notified of the crash and were asked to meet the middle-schoolers at a nearby location.

