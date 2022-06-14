School bus carrying at least 25 Anne Arundel County students involved in crash on highway
Anne Arundel County, MD. - A school bus dropping middle students off on Tuesday was involved in a crash on a busy Maryland highway.
Anne Arundel County police say the bus — which was carrying around 25 Meade Middle School students during the accident — collided with a vehicle on Route 198 Laurel-Fort Meade Road.
Several students and the bus driver have been transported to a local hospital for further examination.
Image 1 of 4
▼
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Others were evacuated safely, according to authorities.
Parents were notified of the crash and were asked to meet the middle-schoolers at a nearby location.
This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.