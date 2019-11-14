Saugus High School Shooting: 2 dead, several hurt after active shooter opens fire in Santa Clarita

article

Two young students were killed and three others were hospitalized with gunshot wounds following an active shooter situation at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita on Thursay, officials said. The 16-year-old gunman, who carried out the shooting on his birthday, was in custody.

Authorities said that surveillance video showed a 16-year-old male student pull out a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol, shoot five students in the quad on campus before turning the gun on himself.

A 16-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy were killed and three others, a 14-year-old girl, 15-year-old girl and 14-year-old boy, were transported to area hospitals for their gunshot wounds.

Paramedics initially transported six patients to hospitals, including the suspect, who was listed in "grave condition" from his self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station responded to the school around 7:30 a.m. Thursday after receiving reports of shots fired. The school is located at 21900 Centurion Way in Santa Clarita, about 35 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.



Officials at Henry Mayo Hospital in Valencia said they were treating a total of four patients from Saugus High. One female and two males were in critical condition, while another male was listed in good condition.

The female patient was pronounced dead a short time later, according to hospital officials. It is believed that the deceased male was one of those initially listed as critically injured.

A hospital spokeswoman for Providence Holy Cross Medical Center said that they received two victims from the high school. One was airlifted and the other was transported by ground. Both students were being treated for gunshot wounds, one in good condition and the other in fair condition. Their genders were not released.

Officials at Olive View Hospital also reported that a 15-year-old female student was transported by ground to their facility for injuries not associated with gunfire. She was expected to be released soon.

The school was placed on immediate lockdown and law enforcement officers were working to clear each classroom individually.

"This is a pretty sobering incident for those involved, including first responders," Los Angeles County Fire Department Chief Daryl Osby said during a news conference, noting that several first responders had children who attended the school.

Every student at Saugus High School was in the process of being interviewed by law enforcement officers before they would be released to their parents. "We need to conduct a thorough investigation. We apologize for the wait," LASD Undersheriff Tim Murakami said in a tweet.

Additionally, just before 8:30 a.m. SCV Sheriff tweeted that all schools in the William S Hart School District were placed on lockdown as a precaution. At 9:10 a.m., the lockdowns were lifted at all schools within the district except for Saugus High School and Arroyo Seco Junior High.

A short time later, all schools in the neighboring Castaic Union School District were placed on lockdown as a precaution. That lockdown was lifted just before 10 a.m.

Central Park on Bouquet Canyon Road in Santa Clarita was being used as a reunification location for parents. The City of Santa Clarita asked the public, "If you do not need to get to Central Park, please avoid the area. Traffic into the park for reunification is jammed, so it will take some time to get through."

A second reunification center was opened at Bouquet Canyon Church, located at 27000 Bouquet Canyon Road in Santa Clarita.

President Donald Trump was "monitoring the ongoing reports of a school shooting in Santa Clarita," said Judson P. Deere, Special Assistant to the President. "The White House encourages all those in the area to follow the advice of local law enforcement and first responders."

California Governor Gavin Newsom released the following statement in response to the shooting:

"I am closely monitoring the incident at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita this morning, and my Administration is working in close coordination with local law enforcement. Jennifer and I extend our thoughts to the parents, families and friends of the students and faculty, and the Santa Clarita community."

Vice President Pence addressed the shooting at the beginning of his remarks at a NASA event on Thursday afternoon.

"It's another heartbreaking day for students and parents in America," he said. "In this nation, we mourn with those who mourn, and we grieve with those who grieve. To the families, and to those critically injured, on behalf of the American people, I say from my heart: the hearts of every American are with you today, our prayers are with you, and our prayers are with all the doctors, nurses and hospital staff that are treating your loved ones."

More than 2,300 students attend Saugus High School in grades 9-12, according to the school's website.

FOX 11's Kelli Johnson, Alexi Chidbachian and Patrick O'Brien contributed to this report. FOX Television Station's Kelly Hayes, Amy Lieu and Gabrielle Moreira contributed to this report.