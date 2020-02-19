Safeway workers set strike vote date; Giant workers to vote on contract

article

Workers at Safeway stores in the DC region will decide whether to go on strike next month, while Giant workers have reached a tentative agreement on a contract.

UFCW Local 400 representative Jonathan Williams says the membership working at Safeway will vote on March 5.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The union represents 25,000 workers employed with more than 280 combined store locations.

Safeway workers are considering striking over wages, healthcare, and worker pensions.

Earlier in the week, Williams told FOX 5 that Giant and Safeway are insisting on cuts to healthcare funding and retirement benefits, and that they’re also proposing a three-year freeze on wages for new hires in D.C. and Maryland at the minimum wage.

READ MORE: Thousands of Giant, Safeway workers in DC region plan for potential strike

