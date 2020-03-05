Safeway workers reach tentative agreement, avert strike

Unionized Safeway workers say they won't strike after reaching a tentative agreement with the grocery store chain early Thursday morning.

Union leaders say they will present details of the proposed new contract to workers at a meeting this afternoon.

"These negotiations were long and unusually complex due to the difficult pension issues we needed to resolve, but I am pleased to say we were able to reach a tentative agreement with Safeway that preserves retirement security for our members," said President of UFCW Local 400 Mark Federici. "This would not have been possible without a united union membership willing to take a stand for the fair contract they have earned. I couldn’t be more proud of our members at Safeway and I look forward to presenting the details of the proposal at our membership meeting later today."

The proposed contract includes wage raises and increased company contributions to worker pensions. There are 116 Safeway stores in the D.C. area.