Safe ways to ring in the new year in the DC area

If you’re looking for a safe activity to ring in 2021 there are some options.

In a typical year, Merriweather Post Pavilion hosts "Midnight at 7," a New Year’s Eve fireworks display at a family friendly time. This year they’ve expanded it to four showings starting at 6 p.m. and added social distancing measures. Tickets have been selling out fast but there were still some time slots available as of Wednesday night.

In Virginia, the New Year’s Eve staple, First Night Alexandria will go on (just an amended version) with drive-in comedy shows and concerts held in a parking lot along Eisenhower Avenue.

If you’d rather say goodbye to 2020 from the comfort of your own home there are plenty of virtual events including everything from a virtual mead tasting hosted by Clear Skies Meadery in Gaithersburg, to New Year’s worship services.

Pastor John Jenkins at First Baptist Church of Glenarden says anyone is welcome to log on and help pray in 2021 during their New Year’s Eve service. They will also host a series of New Year’s revival services next week.

If you do venture out, perhaps a visit with someone in your "bubble," keep in mind the Sober Ride program will be available this year in partnership with Lyft.

