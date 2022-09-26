Russia school shooting: Gunman kills 13

A gunman killed 13 people, including seven children, and wounded 21 other people in a school in central Russia on Monday, authorities said.

Russia's Investigative Committee said the shooting took place in a school in Izhevsk, a city about 960 kilometers (600 miles) east of Moscow in the Udmurtia region. Those wounded were 14 children and seven adults, the Committee said.

The governor of Udmurtia, Alexander Brechalov, said in a video statement that the still unidentified gunman shot himself.

The school educates children between grades 1 and 11. It has been evacuated and the surrounding area has been cordoned off, the governor said.

According to the Investigative Committee, the gunman wore a black t-shirt with "Nazi symbols." No other details about the shooter or his motives have been released.

Izhevsk, a city of 640,000, is located west of the Ural mountains in central Russia.