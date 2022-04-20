Rudy Giuliani revealed as Jack in the Box on ‘The Masked Singer’

It was a controversial and shocking evening on Wednesday night’s new episode of "The Masked Singer" when Jack in the Box was revealed as politician and lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

During the Season 7 episode reveal, Giuliani’s reveal caused the panelists’ jaws to drop.

"No, that’s not Robert Duvall," Ken Jeong said to Nicole Scherzinger somberly after the former attorney to former President Donald Trump took off his mask.

"This is definitely something I never would have guessed," Robin Thicke continued.

Giuliani said his granddaughter Grace inspired him to be a part of the season.

"I just had a granddaughter Grace, and I want her to know that you should try everything — even things that are completely unlike you and unlikely," he told the audience, adding, "And, I couldn’t think of anything more unlike me and unlikely than this."

As soon as Giuliani started singing his exit song, panelist Ken Jeong left the stage in protest.

"I’m done," he said while walking off the stage.

But, this isn’t the first time a controversial political figure was revealed on the show. In the show’s third season, Republican politician Sarah Palin was unveiled as The Bear.

"I learned I shouldn’t give up my day job to be a singer," Giuliani said during an exit interview. "But I think I knew that anyway."

