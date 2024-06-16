Round Rock Juneteenth shooting: Police release suspect description, identify victims

The Round Rock Police Department has released a description of the suspect and the identities of the victims in Saturday night's shooting at the Juneteenth celebration in Old Settlers Park.

Law enforcement is looking for a Black male, 19 to 20 years old, 5'7" with a thin build and short dreads. He was last seen wearing a white hoodie. He is considered armed and dangerous.

33-year-old Lyndsey Vicknair from Manor and 54-year-old Ara Duke from Pflugerville died in the shooting. Neither victim was involved in the altercation, according to Round Rock police.

"Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the tragic loss of innocent lives and the injuries sustained by several others in Saturday's senseless act of violence. Our deepest condolences go out to the families affected by this tragedy. We are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our community and will work tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice," said Chief Allen Banks. "Together, we will stand strong and support one another during this difficult time for our community."

A total of 14 people, between the ages of 10 and 62, were taken to area hospitals, and as of June 16 at 6 p.m., most have been released, Banks said. Those still in the hospital are in stable condition and expected to be released within the next couple of days.

Banks said they are interviewing many witnesses at the event.

RRPD said overnight the shooting began during an altercation between two groups at the event at around 10:50 p.m. at Old Settlers Park. The incident did not happen near the main stage but near the vendor section of the festival.

Anyone with knowledge or information is asked to contact Detective Maio at 512-341-3135 or email rmaio@roundrocktexas.gov. In addition, the Round Rock Police Department is requesting the public to upload any photos or video evidence here.

ATF is also offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects involved in this incident.