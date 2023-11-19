Biden, Trump, leaders react to passing of former first lady Rosalynn Carter

There has been an outpour of support for the Carter family after the Carter Center broke the news that former first lady Rosalynn Carter passed away at her home in Plains Sunday afternoon.

President Joe Biden and his wife First Lady Dr. Jill Biden were visiting in Virginia at a Friendsgiving event for military families when they received the news.

After the event, the White House released a statement:

"First Lady Rosalynn Carter walked her own path, inspiring a nation and the world along the way.

"Throughout her incredible life as First Lady of Georgia and the First Lady of the United States, Rosalynn did so much to address many of society’s greatest needs. She was a champion for equal rights and opportunities for women and girls; an advocate for mental health and wellness for every person; and a supporter of the often unseen and uncompensated caregivers of our children, aging loved ones, and people with disabilities.

"Above all, the deep love shared between Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter is the definition of partnership, and their humble leadership is the definition of patriotism. She lived her life by her faith.

"Time and time again, during the more than four decades of our friendship – through rigors of campaigns, through the darkness of deep and profound loss – we always felt the hope, warmth, and optimism of Rosalynn Carter. She will always be in our hearts.

"On behalf of a grateful nation, we send our love to President Carter, the entire Carter family, and the countless people across our nation and the world whose lives are better, fuller, and brighter because of the life and legacy of Rosalynn Carter.

"May God bless our dear friend.

"May God bless a great American."

Meanwhile, other politicians, leaders and even some celebrities posted their condolences online.

Georgia politicians mourn Rosalynn Carter

U.S. politicians mourn Rosalynn Carter

Celebrities, other leaders mourn Rosalynn Carter