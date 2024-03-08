Rolling Cocoa Festival takes over DC: Your full things to do guide in DC, Maryland & Virginia

Celebrate Ghana's Independence Day, Women's History Month, and cherry blossoms with a number of activities around D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. Here is your guide to things to do in the D.C. area.

Celebrate Ghana's Independence Day with the Rolling Cocoa Festival. This World Music Festival showcases the best of Ghana's music and culture. The one-day music festival will be held at The Anthem in D.C. and feature headline performances by award–winning dancehall act Stonebwoy and genre-blending icon Black Sherif.

The National Portrait Gallery will be hosting its annual Women’s History Month Festival on Saturday, March 9, from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the museum’s Kogod Courtyard. Visitors of all ages are encouraged to enjoy story times, performances, art activities, scavenger hunts and more.

This D.C. interactive museum is launching ISEKAI: Blooming Parallel Worlds, its newest exhibit, on Saturday, March 9. The exhibit brings the enchanting beauty of cherry blossoms to life through alternative universes filled with adventure and wonder. Click here for tickets.

This free cultural festival will bring the land fire and ice to D.C. March 8-9, while celebrating the best of Icelandic culture, including food and beverage, music, nature, literature, art and design, wellness, and more. The festival will feature a number of activities for everyone – including an interactive cooking class with Icelandic chefs, a literature event featuring the "Queen and King" of Icelandic crime fiction, a sound bath with an Icelandic energy healer, and a concert featuring three of Iceland’s hottest new artists.

The 5th Annual National Harbor Wedding Walk & Showcase is returning on Saturday, March 9th. This event is perfect for anyone planning a wedding with the opportunity to visit venues, hotels, retailers, attractions and more! Learn more information about the event here.

Awesome Con is a three-day experience that will feature celebrity guests, comic con panels, screenings, special events, and unique exhibits in the heart of D.C. Click here to learn more about the event and how to get tickets.