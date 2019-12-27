Rockville man struck and killed in I-270N crash, police say

Maryland State Police have identified a Rockville man who was struck and killed in crash on I-270 Northbound Friday morning, north of the Shady Grove exit in Montgomery County.

Investigators believe Jerasimos Ray Blanton, 33, was driving his vehicle north on the interstate when it struck the concrete median.

They say the impact caused his tire to deflate and the man – for an unknown reason – got out of his vehicle and tried to cross the roadway.

As he crossed the road, Blanton was struck by a freightliner truck traveling north along I-270.

The driver of the freightliner remained on the scene, and reportedly cooperated with investigators.

The northbound lanes were closed for several hours while State Police investigated.