Rockville holding gun buyback event offering gift cards up to $200

The Rockville City Police Department is offering gift cards of up to $200 for guns during an August gun buyback event.

The police department is partnering with the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office and Montgomery County Public Schools to hold the buyback on Saturday, August 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will take place – rain or shine - in the parking lot of police headquarters at 2 West Montgomery Avenue.

All firearms will be accepted with no identification needed and a no-questions-asked policy.

Visa gift cards worth $100 will be offered for functioning handguns, rifles and shotguns. Gift cards worth $200 will be offered for functioning assault-style weapons and privately manufactured ghost guns.

More details can be found online.