Rock ‘n’ Roll Half Marathon and 5K 2024: Road closures and traffic restrictions

On Saturday, the Rock ‘n’ Roll Half Marathon and 5K will take place in Washington D.C., bringing with it a flurry of activity and, inevitably, some disruptions to regular traffic flow.

As thousands of participants lace up their running shoes and hit the streets, motorists should brace themselves for parking restrictions and street closures implemented in conjunction with the event.

The Metropolitan Police Department has announced that, when feasible, they will assist motorists in navigating the race route to mitigate traffic congestion caused by the extended closures. However, drivers are advised not to solely rely on these interventions and should instead plan alternate routes to avoid getting ensnared in the gridlock.

It's worth noting that all street closures and designated times are subject to change based on evolving conditions.

Parking during the event will be tightly regulated, with emergency no parking signage guiding drivers on where they can and cannot leave their vehicles. Those who flout these regulations risk being ticketed and towed.

Check out the parking restrictions and road closures for the Rock ‘n’ Roll Half Marathon and 5K below:

Parking restrictions for Rock ‘n’ Roll Half Marathon and 5K

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 6:00 p.m. on Friday to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

3rd Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

4th Street from Madison Drive to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

6th Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Saturday from 12:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.:

Constitution Avenue from 7th Street 23rd Street, NW

10th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

12th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

14th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Virginia Avenue from 18th Street to 19th Street, NW

18th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

C Street from 18th Street to 19th Street, NW

E Street from 18th Street to 19th Street, NW

19th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

27th Street from Virginia Avenue to Whitehurst Freeway, NW

I Street from 27th Street to Virginia Avenue, NW

Calvert Street from 24th Street to Columbia Road, NW

Adams Mill Road from 18th Street to Calvert Street, NW

Columbia Road from 18th Street to 16th Street, NW

Harvard Street from 16th Street to 5th Street, NW

5th Street from Harvard Street to Bryant Street, NW

Bryant Street from 4th Street to North Capitol Street, NW

North Capitol Street from Bryant Street to K Street, NW

K Street from North Capitol Street to 5th Street, NW

4th Street from K Street to E Street, NW

E Street from 4th Street to 6th Street, NW

6th Street from E Street to C Street, NW

Street closures for Rock ‘n’ Roll Half Marathon and 5K

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from 6:00 p.m. on Friday to approximately 6:00 p.m. on Saturday:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

Maryland Avenue from Independence Avenue to 3rd Street, SW

3rd Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

4th Street from Madison Drive to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

6th Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from 3:00 a.m. on Saturday to approximately 12:00 p.m. on Saturday:

Constitution Avenue from 9th Street to 15th Street, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday from 6:00 a.m. to approximately 12:00 p.m.:

Constitution Avenue from 15th Street 23rd Street, NW

10th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

12th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

14th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Virginia Avenue from 18th Street to 19th Street, NW

18th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

1800 block of C Street, NW

E Street from 18th Street to 19th Street, NW

19th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

27th Street from Virginia Avenue to Whitehurst Freeway, NW

I Street from 27th Street to Virginia Avenue, NW

Calvert Street from 24th Street to Columbia Road, NW

Adams Mill Road from 18th Street to Calvert Street, NW

Columbia Road from 18th Street to 16th Street, NW

Harvard Street from 16th Street to 5th Street, NW

5th Street from Harvard Street to Bryant Street, NW

Bryant Street from 4th Street to North Capitol Street, NW

North Capitol Street from Bryant Street to K Street, NW

K Street from North Capitol Street to 5th Street, NW

4th Street from K Street to E Street, NW

E Street from 4th Street to 6th Street, NW

6th Street from E Street to C Street, NW

For more information on the Rock ‘n’ Roll Half Marathon and 5K, visit runrocknroll.com/washington-dc.