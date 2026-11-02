Man faces domestic assault, abduction charges in Loudoun County

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The Brief A 30-year-old man was arrested following an alleged domestic assault Sunday afternoon in Aldie. He is being held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center. Detectives later established contact with De Jesus Santiago and took him into custody without incident.



A 30-year-old man was arrested following an alleged domestic assault Sunday afternoon in Aldie, authorities said.

Christian De Jesus Santiago, of Woodbridge, faces charges of domestic assault and battery, abduction, and preventing a 911 call, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office. He is being held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

Deputies responded around noon on Nov. 1 to a 911 hang-up call in the 41000 block of Conejo Way, where dispatchers reported hearing a woman screaming in the background.

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Investigators determined the woman had been assaulted by her husband, who fled the scene before law enforcement arrived. The victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Following a search near Conejo Way and Northstar Boulevard, deputies concluded the suspect had left Loudoun County. Detectives later established contact with De Jesus Santiago and took him into custody without incident.

Authorities said the investigation remains active and asked anyone with information to call the LCSO at 703-777-1021.